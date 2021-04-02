EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICF opened at $58.78 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

