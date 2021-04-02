Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,387 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 986% compared to the average volume of 496 put options.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,491. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Barclays downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.