Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,494,000 after acquiring an additional 139,743 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.67. 138,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $262.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

