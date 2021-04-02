Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Down 14.5% in March

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 28th total of 408,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. 145,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,810. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a PE ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Gladstone Land by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gladstone Land by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

