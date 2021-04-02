Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 360,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,932. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

