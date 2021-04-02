Sheets Smith Investment Management Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $18.54 on Friday, hitting $552.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The firm has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $238.39 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

