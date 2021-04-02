Sheets Smith Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. 450,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,374. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $194.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

