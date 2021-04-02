Traders Purchase Large Volume of STAG Industrial Call Options (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,422 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,267% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,794,000 after buying an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after buying an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,612. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

