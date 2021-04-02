UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $4.75 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCUU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,075,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,825,000.

Shares of AGCUU opened at $12.61 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

