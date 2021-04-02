UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 327.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $114.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

