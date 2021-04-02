UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $103,689,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $95,899,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $129,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after buying an additional 703,114 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,090,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,272,000 after buying an additional 693,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.23.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.