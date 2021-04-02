UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZNTEU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 228,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTEU. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of ZNTEU opened at $10.62 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

