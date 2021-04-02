UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $35.15.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.