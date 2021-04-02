JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Hilton Worldwide worth $173,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,863,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,619 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

