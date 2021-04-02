Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $223,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

