Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,107 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Copa worth $188,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

