ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.47% of ShockWave Medical worth $194,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,259 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

SWAV opened at $131.45 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 974,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,709,060. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

