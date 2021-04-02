The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Allstate by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.