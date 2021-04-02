Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 881 Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VNQI opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.05.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.