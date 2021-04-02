Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $99.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

