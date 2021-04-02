Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,772 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.78.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.