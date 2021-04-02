Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 30 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $599.78 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,444.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,366.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

