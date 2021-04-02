Advisory Resource Group Boosts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.07% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,170. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

