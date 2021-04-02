Aspireon Wealth Advisors Invests $1.10 Million in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up about 1.1% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,556,000 after buying an additional 265,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 2,215,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,551. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

