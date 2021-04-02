ERn Financial LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.15. 2,805,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

