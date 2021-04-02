iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. 1,449,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $233.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.