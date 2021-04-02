7,713 Shares in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Acquired by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.