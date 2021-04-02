Aspireon Wealth Advisors Invests $310,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises about 0.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth $2,793,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

