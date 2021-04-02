Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,607,000 after acquiring an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

