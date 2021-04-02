ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMM. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.