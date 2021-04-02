Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $919.44 Million

Analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $919.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $942.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $897.75 million. GFL Environmental posted sales of $694.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $35.42. 486,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,224. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

