Chonk (CHONK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $737,446.00

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Chonk token can currently be purchased for about $289.32 or 0.00485751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $11.28 million and approximately $737,446.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chonk has traded 138.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.00321847 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.93 or 0.00746998 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00089285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00030712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010206 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

