Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post sales of $42.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.00 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $31.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $170.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.13 million to $172.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $177.41 million, with estimates ranging from $175.33 million to $179.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.10. 17,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

