TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One TenX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $31.98 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,207.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.00663420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00069972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028381 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

