Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $101.86. 1,059,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,378. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.88.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

