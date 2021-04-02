EMC Capital Management Invests $1.46 Million in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,698 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Upland Software accounts for about 1.1% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Upland Software by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UPLD. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $228,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

