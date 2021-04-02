Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,269. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.77 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.