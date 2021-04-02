EMC Capital Management Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,000. Castle Biosciences comprises 1.4% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EMC Capital Management owned 0.14% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 323,993 shares of company stock worth $22,859,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,912. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -418.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

