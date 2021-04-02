SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $15.22. 2,046,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,665,000 after buying an additional 1,884,332 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,610,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,250,000 after buying an additional 556,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $51,018,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,427,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after acquiring an additional 781,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

