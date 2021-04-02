Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Boosted by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,082 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Royalty Pharma worth $38,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,436,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

RPRX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,057. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock worth $12,596,199. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

