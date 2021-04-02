Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Reading International has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $67,680.00. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $51,520.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $782,800. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

