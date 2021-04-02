Insider Selling: Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Sells 2,981 Shares of Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.88 and a twelve month high of $150.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

