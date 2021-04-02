Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $141.28. 4,823,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,167. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $116.48 and a one year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

