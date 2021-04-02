Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Trimmed by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $17.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $539.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.96. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

