Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the February 28th total of 721,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $72.42. 475,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,060. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $59.88 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,013,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

