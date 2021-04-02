EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,616 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,375.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $104.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.