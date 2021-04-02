EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $439.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.60 and its 200 day moving average is $384.78. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $191.90 and a 1 year high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.