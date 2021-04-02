IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,272 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.19 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

