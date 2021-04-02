Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 464 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.63.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $131.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -291.96 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.09.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

