Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 292,600 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NETE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 212,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,031. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.
Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Net Element Company Profile
Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.
