Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Short Interest Update

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 28th total of 292,600 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NETE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $11.53. 212,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,031. Net Element has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Net Element had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 186.39%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Net Element will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Net Element by 439.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Net Element in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Net Element by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and transaction processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), fraud management solutions, information solutions, and analytical tools.

